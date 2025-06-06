Cardinals Trio of Weapons Given Surprise Ranking
The Arizona Cardinals have spent the offseason ensuring their sub-par defense would be bolstered with enough personnel to compete at a high level in 2025, which left the offense somewhat neglected.
But Arizona does sport some elite-level playmakers, and could see a jump in the third year of HC Jonathan Gannon's reign.
Of course, the 2024 offense did underperform at times. It was inconsistent, and the production was somewhat thin across the board — particularly in the passing game.
But that doesn't mean the Cardinals don't have a trio of playmakers who have proven their talent at the highest level.
Where Cardinals Offensive Trio Ranks
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame ranked each NFL team's offensive trio — the best QB, RB and pass-catcher on each team. Arizona's representation came as no surprise, but where they were positioned was certainly a bit higher than might have been expected.
The Cardinals' offensive group of QB Kyler Murray, RB James Conner and TE Trey McBride placed 11th among all NFL "triplet" tandems.
"If Arizona is going to make the playoffs in the third year of coach Jonathan Gannon’s regime, it’ll be because the offense takes wing. Murray accounted for 4,423 total yards last season, with McBride hauling in 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. Conner accounted for 1,094 yards on the ground on 4.6 YPC and eight touchdowns, rounding out Arizona’s attack," Verderame wrote.
Verderame's point is well-taken. The Cardinals need to see a leap from their offense in 2025. There's no way to avoid the scrutiny that may come with another year of lackluster offensive production.
Have Cardinals Done Enough to Compete?
Arizona has certainly done enough to bring their struggling defense up to a roster level that matches the effort and coaching present in that unit. But the offensive side of the ball provided many a disappointing watch.
At times, Murray was inconsistent, and lacked the high-volume production necessary to truly see a top offense. Second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s name is not mentioned here, but he could easily fight his way into the equation with a solid year-two leap.
One thing is for certain, however. Barring catastrophic injury, the Cardinals are likely going to get another year of massive production from both McBride and Conner.
Conner rumbled down the field for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024, and McBride was the only truly reliable member of the Cardinals' pass-catcher group. While Murray undoubtedly has some things to prove, Arizona's offense should be in good hands, generally speaking.
If they're not able to perform with a talented trio like that, the Cardinals will have a difficult time sniffing the postseason.