Report: Cardinals Home Opener Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to have their regular season home opener against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, according to PHNX's Johnny Venerable.
The Cardinals are reportedly set to play Week 1 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
More on Cardinals Schedule Leaks/Rumors
Thanks to various leaks and reports, we have somewhat of an idea of what the Cardinals' schedule will look like.
Week 1: @ New Orleans Saints
Week 2: vs Carolina Panthers
Week 3: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 6: @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 14: vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: @ Los Angeles Rams
Arizona's week four battle against Seattle is reportedly a Thursday night game.
The Cardinals are not expected to play on holidays such as Christmas or Thanksgiving, per reports. Arizona also will not be participating in any international games.
Full List of Cardinals 2025 Opponents
Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
When Does NFL Schedule Release?
The full NFL regular season schedule will be released later today (Wednesday, May 14) at 5:00 PM MST.
As far as schedule release videos go, the Cardinals are rumored to have a pretty exciting one.
"I just got a text on this topic from a pretty good source. 'Hearing Cardinals' digital team has a banger of a schedule release this year,'" said Ian Rapoport on the Pat McAfee Show.
Cardinals Schedule Trends From The Past
- Arizona has opened season just once at home in the last five years (2022 vs KC).
- Cardinals have concluded season at home in last three of four years.
- This year Arizona is tied for fifth-easiest schedule in terms of opposing win percentage (.457).
- In the last five of six years, the Cardinals have had their bye in Week 10 or later.