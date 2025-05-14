All Cardinals

Schedule Leak: No Cardinals vs Cowboys Thanksgiving Game

The Arizona Cardinals won't be in Dallas for the holiday.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) heads out on to the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) heads out on to the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals won't be playing on Thanksgiving - at least in Dallas - per reports ahead of the 2025 regular season schedule release.

The Cowboys are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on the holiday, according to numerous insiders.

With the Cardinals not facing the Detroit Lions this season, this puts a serious damper on Arizona potentially playing on Thanksgiving, something they haven't done since 2008.

Cardinals 2025 Opponents

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks

Any Other Cardinals Schedule Leaks?

The Cardinals are reportedly facing an NFC West rival in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football - you can read more about that here.

Arizona also won't be featured in any international games this season.

When Does The Full Schedule Release?

The full NFL schedule will release Wednesday. May 14 at 5:00 MST.

Other Cardinals Schedule Notes

  • Arizona has opened season just once at home in the last five years (2022 vs KC).
  • Cardinals have concluded season at home in last three of four years.
  • This year Arizona is tied for fifth-easiest schedule in terms of opposing win percentage (.457).
  • In the last five of six years, the Cardinals have had their bye in Week 10 or later.

