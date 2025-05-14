Schedule Leak: No Cardinals vs Cowboys Thanksgiving Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals won't be playing on Thanksgiving - at least in Dallas - per reports ahead of the 2025 regular season schedule release.
The Cowboys are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on the holiday, according to numerous insiders.
With the Cardinals not facing the Detroit Lions this season, this puts a serious damper on Arizona potentially playing on Thanksgiving, something they haven't done since 2008.
Cardinals 2025 Opponents
Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
Any Other Cardinals Schedule Leaks?
The Cardinals are reportedly facing an NFC West rival in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football - you can read more about that here.
Arizona also won't be featured in any international games this season.
When Does The Full Schedule Release?
The full NFL schedule will release Wednesday. May 14 at 5:00 MST.
Other Cardinals Schedule Notes
- Arizona has opened season just once at home in the last five years (2022 vs KC).
- Cardinals have concluded season at home in last three of four years.
- This year Arizona is tied for fifth-easiest schedule in terms of opposing win percentage (.457).
- In the last five of six years, the Cardinals have had their bye in Week 10 or later.
