Cardinals Star: We Expect to Make Playoffs
ARIZONA -- As one would imagine, expectations for the Arizona Cardinals have risen drastically for the 2025 season after substantial growth from year one to year two under Jonathan Gannon.
He doubled the team's win total from four to eight in one season, then the Cardinals loaded up in the offseason to make a push for the playoffs. Fans are expecting a breakout for the team, and unsurprisingly, the players feel the same.
In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, star tight end Trey McBride said this is the year for the team:
Cardinals Star Breaks Down Playoff Expectations
"I don't think we openly talk about it but we definitely know what we expect of our team," said McBride.
"I think we're a playoff team. Now we're in Year 3 of Jonathan Gannon's system, culture, everything he's brought in. I think it's go-time now. Kyler's healthy, everybody's healthy, we're coming into this year strong. I fully expect us to make the playoffs and be able to make a run in the postseason."
Read More: Insider Sheds Light on Kyler Murray's Future
McBride is fresh off a career season; one in which he helped carry an average Cardinals' passing game undergoing changes. Kyler Murray was in his first full season coming off a 2022 ACL tear, and young receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson were acclimating to the shifts. Arizona ran the ball as well as anybody, so the hope is the offense will be balanced and potent this year.
The Cardinals also made massive investments on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. They spent big in free agency and selected defensive players with six of their seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was clear the team, which is looking to shape its identity under the defensive-minded coach Gannon, is intent on making noise this year.
Read More: Arizona Cardinals Disrespected in NFL Power Rankings
McBride is one of the most prominent Cardinals players to voice his thoughts on the 2025 season, and it's extremely unlikely that he will be the last we hear about those dreams. His words are reflective of every Cardinals player, staff member, and fan alike; it's no doubt appreciated by everyone to see him step up to a national platform and announce that this is the year. It's go time.
The Cardinals look to extend their record to 2-0 this weekend when playing host to the Carolina Panthers.