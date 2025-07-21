Arizona Cardinals Interested in These 8 Players Ahead of Training Camp
ARIZONA -- Ahead of training camp reporting day for veterans and rookies, the Arizona Cardinals worked out the following eight players (h/t Bo Brack, NFL transaction wire):
- LS Peter Bowden
- QB Carter Bradley
- LS Ryan Langan
- WR Nate McCollum
- LS Marco Ortiz
- WR Ja'seem Reed
- WR Braylon Sanders
- WR Winston Wright
The Cardinals officially signed Kyon Barrs earlier today after working him out last week. Arizona also worked out DE Jaylon Allen, DT Joe Evans, NT Kevin Hester and NT Sheldon Newton.
The first day of practice for the Cardinals will be Wednesday while their first open practice will be on Thursday.
Arizona carries heavy postseason expectations this year after vastly improving the defensive side of the ball and maintaining continuity between their top weapons on offense.
It's interesting to note three of the eight players worked out were long snappers. Aaron Brewer is currently the only player at the position listed on the team's official site. He has 14 years of experience in the league.
Half of the players worked out were receivers, a position many felt the Cardinals should have upgraded over the past offseason. We'll see if a sophomore surge from Marvin Harrison Jr. can propel the Cardinals' offense.
Arizona also only has three quarterbacks on their roster and could land a fourth as a camp arm if they felt necessary. Many believe the Cardinals could only look to carry two passers into the regular season, which would make Clayton Tune the odd man out in the room.