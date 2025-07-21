Arizona Cardinals Officially Sign New DL
The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the signing of DL Kyon Barrs ahead of training camp.
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Kyon Barrs (KEY-on). The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ," the team wrote in a press release.
"Barrs (6-1, 301) most recently played with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL and appeared in 10 games where he totaled 24 tackles (seven solo), 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. He entered the NFL last year with Seattle as an undrafted rookie free agent after playing collegiately at Arizona (2019-22) and USC (2023). While in college, Barrs appeared in 51 games (24 starts) and recorded 120 tackles (57 solo), 13 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
"Barrs will wear jersey #65."
Barrs - a UFL standout this past season - was worked out by the Cardinals late last week.
Per Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, DE Jaylon Allen, DT Joe Evans, NT Kevin Hester and NT Sheldon Newton were also worked out by the Cardinals.
It's unknown why the Cardinals are looking to bring in more help along the defensive line after a hefty offseason of doing exactly that through free agency and the NFL Draft - though more bodies in the trenches are never a bad thing - especially with how defensive coordinator Nick Rallis rotates his big men.
The defensive line seems to be a strength for the Cardinals as 2025 approaches, which wasn't always the case in recent memory.
Perhaps Barrs can be a camp standout, though if he truly wants to make the 53 man roster at the end of preseason play, he'll have to dominate from the first moment he enters the facility - though that's more so an indictment on how deep Arizona's talent at the position is.