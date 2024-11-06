Cardinals Know Aaron Rodgers, Jets Still Dangerous
ARIZONA -- You don't have to tell Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon twice about the magic of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers, already one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, is looking to expand on his legacy with another Super Bowl after previously accomplishing the feat with the Green Bay Packers in 2010.
It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Jets this season, who are off to a 3-6 start and already have fired their previous head coach in Robert Saleh.
Still, with Davante Adams now on the roster and more time together for Rodgers and his offense, the Cardinals aren't going to overlook anybody in New York.
"Good football team coming in here. I really don't think your record is your record, but they're a good football team. Very talented, well coached (on) three phases. (They've) got impact players defensively, impact players on all three levels," Gannon told reporters today.
"Offensively, a really good back. Obviously, the quarterback is still doing his thing and some really good skill guys, so (it’s a) big time challenge.”
Gannon then dove deeper into Rodgers:
“He can spin it. You're not going to trick him. Extension is still real, but the accuracy and the timing it makes you pay. If you are a little bit off, he's going to make you pay, so we have to play with good technique," said Gannon.
"... You just know certain things that you can do and certain things you can't, but every team is different. He's on a new team, we're on a new team. You've got different pieces, different players, different schemes, but you take some of your experience. You're not going to trick him, you're not going to fool him, you're not going to hit him. You have to affect him as much as you can, and you have to play good in the back end.”
The Cardinals also know what the Jets bring to the table defensively.
“Their front's really good, they've got good linebackers, and they got guys that can cover. All three levels they've got star power and guys that win a lot of one-on-ones," said Gannon.
"They play collectively well together, I think. Talking about ‘Brich’, I think he does a good job coordinating with doing what they do but giving you enough curve balls that you can't just bank them for certain things. It starts with their front and their front can get to it.”
Arizona - coming off a three-game winning streak - hasn't changed their mentality one bit going into their final game before the bye week arrives.
“No, they’re all business today.”