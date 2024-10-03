Davante Adams Could Head to NFC West
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could see Davante Adams hit the NFC West soon.
The Las Vegas Raiders receiver is reportedly searching for a new team after being unhappy in Sin City, and NFL insider Ian Rapoport says while the New York Jets are the preferred spot, one division rival could make a play for the All-Pro wideout:
"In fact, according to sources informed of Adams' thinking, he is open to playing for several other teams. The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing," said Rapoport.
"The Raiders have had conversations with several teams since Monday when Adams told Las Vegas he preferred to play elsewhere. Those conversations ramped up after NFL Media first reported that Adams would like to be dealt. Nothing currently has come close to happening and no trade is expected at least until next week at the earliest, sources say.
"While the Raiders could trade Adams to the Jets, they will do what's best for their organization, sources say, including taking the best deal from the highest bidder."
Las Vegas is reportedly searching for a second-round pick in trade talks.
Would the 49ers have to give up one of their star receivers in Brandon Aiyuk (who was recently signed to a four-year, $120 million extension) or Deebo Samuel?
San Francisco does have an extra third-round pick in 2025, so perhaps the 49ers would be willing to move some draft capital.
According to OverTheCap, the 49ers have $56 million in cap space, and it wouldn't cost much salary for a team to acquire Adams.
"The cost to trade for Adams at the moment would be $13.526 million. That number would drop by $968K each week that Adams’ remains on the Raiders roster," said OTC.
The Cardinals play the 49ers in Week 5 and Week 18 - and while it's unlikely Arizona sees Adams this Sunday, the Cardinals could very well see another dynamic weapon added to San Francisco's arsenal for the season finale.
