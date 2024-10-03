Why Cardinals Fans Need to Remain Optimistic
It's a tough week to be an Arizona Cardinals fan. Not to belabor the agony, but coming off a shocking loss at home, most Cardinals fans you see on social media are, at worst, quite upset, and at best, still not super happy.
That all being said, there are still reasons for optimism from Cardinals fans - even if it's hard to swallow at the moment.
1. There Are 13 More Games
Let's start with a simple thought - there are a lot more games to be played. It's a long season in a very week to week league. Let's take for example the Ravens - who lost to the Raiders, then beat, quite handily, the Bills, who Arizona lost to by one touchdown.
This past week's loss was quite concerning, but there's no reason Arizona could not turn around and win their next two games, as unbelievable as that sounds.
2. Marvin Harrison Jr. Is As Advertised
It could be due to all the metrics that point to Harrison Jr. having a great start to the season - yards of separation, yards per route run, etc.
It could be also be the film that shows he's a clear number one receiver. The four touchdowns that's he has caught with the Cardinals - all of it really shows that Arizona got the fourth pick this past year right.
3. Paris Johnson Jr. Is As Advertised
PFF grades don't usually tell the whole story, but Johnson Jr has taken quite the leap this year even if you don't take those into account. This is, of course, after switching positions.
Take that as two first round picks in the top 10, in a row, that are clear hits. Something that hasn't happened in quite some time for Arizona.
Speaking of draft picks...
4. The other draft picks are doing well, for the most part
Aside from Darius Robinson, obviously, the 2023 and 2024 draft picks under Monti Ossenfort have done remarkably well.
Garrett Williams looks like the best corner on the team right now. Dante Stills has contributed to the defense at times - which is about as much as you can expect from a six rounder. Owen Pappoe plays regular snaps. Kei'Trel Clark also contributes. Michael Wilson has his ups and downs but is a solid option behind Harrison.
This year's class is a bit harder to figure out but there's still hope: Max Melton seems to be coming along. Tip Reiman is a solid blocking tight end. Trey Benson will be fine in due time.
And the best part is we all know that every one of these players will very likely get more and more playing time as the season wears on. It is very clear Arizona will be built through the draft - not through free agency.
All these reasons should help Cardinals fans to not lose hope quite yet, despite the loss on Sunday.
