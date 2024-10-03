Cardinals Know Just How Dangerous 49ers Are
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon doesn't put too much stock into divisional games, though he knows the San Francisco 49ers a bit better thanks to their time together NFC West.
“I would think it’s unique in how (49ers Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan) deploys people and how they have different ways to do things. What I think they really do a good job of is counter punches, so when you try to take something away, he gets to what he needs to get to counter punch that," Gannon told reporters.
"Obviously, their O-line coach is one of the best in the business. Their running back coach (is) one of the best in the business, their receivers block, their mode of play is on point. They have really good players and a good scheme, but they have a lot of different things. They got their babies, but then they got a lot of change up and counter punches so when you try to take away something—you put assets to one spot (then) you don’t have assets to another spot.
"They’re really good at finding where you’re not putting assets to and attacking it.”
The Cardinals are losers of their last four-of-five against the 49ers, having not defeated San Francisco since the 2021 season.
The Niners are much different since that time, which includes the presence of quarterback Brock Purdy - who has a career completion percentage of 77.3% with eight touchdowns to zero interceptions against Arizona.
“Command. I just think that from when he started to where he is at now, he looks like a 13-year vet playing at a super high level," Gannon said of Purdy.
"(He) plays fast, knows where to go with the ball, (and) extends plays. I think that’s an overlooked part of his game. Sometimes he looks like Houdini back there. It’s hard to get him on the ground too. Not being a quote unquote, one of those guys that you talk about as a mobile quarterback, he’s very mobile. He makes a lot of plays with his legs.
"Then he’s accurate. He’s an accurate passer so decision making and accuracy. Got it. Check, check and then he can extend plays, check.”
The Cardinals are currently allowing 354.8 yards per game, which ranks near the bottom of the league.
For as potent as San Francisco's offense is, their defense also commands equal respect.
“Oh man, it’s year six for me and they've been great ever since I've been in the league. (They) have a lot of great players. Obviously (49ers LB) Fred (Warner) and (49ers DL) Nick (Bosa) are two of the guys that make it go, but a lot of great players surrounding them for sure. I'm excited for the opportunity, it's always fun. We have to have a great week of practice to be ready for them," said Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
On the other side of the ball sits numerous difference-makers, though none are more notable than Warner, one of San Francisco's team captains and arguably one of the best defensive players in the league at linebacker.
“Fred's elite. I've been on the field with him for a while now, so I look forward to every opportunity I get to play against him. When you play against the greats - and he'll go down as one of the best ever - you cherish those moments, and you go after it," said Murray.
"I'm not shying away from him by any means, but he's a great player.”
You don't have to tell Murray, or the rest of Arizona's offense, what they're getting themselves into on Sunday:
“I think we have scored (on) the first drive of every game, but you have to sustain it, especially against a team like this. They played in the Super Bowl, playoff-caliber team, we're going to have to do it for four quarters. One drive is not going to beat this team," said Murray.
"We know that, so we have to continue to sustain drives and put the ball in the end zone. We don't want to be kicking field goals against a team like this.”
