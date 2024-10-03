Cardinals vs 49ers Thursday Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers revealed their second injury report ahead of Week 5.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
DNP - Isaiah Adams (thumb) Matt Prater (knee), Garrett Williams (groin)
Limited - Christian Jones (ankle), Khyiris Tonga (knee), Kelvin Beachum (hamstring),
Full - Trey McBride (concussion)
The Cardinals received good news today with Beachum and McBride seeing an upgrade in status.
On the other side of the coin, Williams and Prater both not practicing for a second straight day does not bode well for their outlook later this week.
San Francisco 49ers
DNP - Chris Conley (oblique), Jacob Cowing (shoulder), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), George Kittle (ribs), Fred Warner (ankle), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)
Limited - Kevin Givens (triceps), Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), Dee Winters (ankle), Isaac Yiadom (thigh)
Full - Kalia Davis (knee), Kyle Juszcyk (shoulder), Trent Williams (rest)
The 49ers had more movement on their Thursday report, as Winters and Williams saw upgrades in their status from Wednesday.
Yiadom was added today while Flannigan-Fowles saw a downgrade after practicing yesterday.
The Cardinals and 49ers will host one more practice before both teams are required to place injury designations such as out, doubtful and questionable.
Teams are allowed to make two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday with official inactives required to be declared 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.
