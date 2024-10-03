All Cardinals

Cardinals vs 49ers Thursday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers both have stars listed on Thursday's injury report.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Trey McBride (85) during their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Trey McBride (85) during their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers revealed their second injury report ahead of Week 5.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

DNP - Isaiah Adams (thumb) Matt Prater (knee), Garrett Williams (groin)

Limited - Christian Jones (ankle), Khyiris Tonga (knee), Kelvin Beachum (hamstring),

Full - Trey McBride (concussion)

The Cardinals received good news today with Beachum and McBride seeing an upgrade in status.

On the other side of the coin, Williams and Prater both not practicing for a second straight day does not bode well for their outlook later this week.

San Francisco 49ers

DNP - Chris Conley (oblique), Jacob Cowing (shoulder), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), George Kittle (ribs), Fred Warner (ankle), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)

Limited - Kevin Givens (triceps), Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), Dee Winters (ankle), Isaac Yiadom (thigh)

Full - Kalia Davis (knee), Kyle Juszcyk (shoulder), Trent Williams (rest)

The 49ers had more movement on their Thursday report, as Winters and Williams saw upgrades in their status from Wednesday.

Yiadom was added today while Flannigan-Fowles saw a downgrade after practicing yesterday.

The Cardinals and 49ers will host one more practice before both teams are required to place injury designations such as out, doubtful and questionable.

Teams are allowed to make two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday with official inactives required to be declared 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.

Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

Cardinals Get Bad News on Starter

49ers, Cardinals Missing Several Stars on Injury Report
- Cardinals Make Roster Moves
- Cardinals LT Named One of Most Improved Players

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News