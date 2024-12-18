Cardinals' Kyler Murray Promises Trey McBride TD 'Soon'
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride has cemented himself as one of the best players at the position - though he's yet to score a receiving touchdown in 2024.
McBride has found the endzone twice, though those opportunities came via a fumble recovery and rushing touchdown earlier in the year.
McBride has 89 receptions for 938 yards on the season and looks all but set to capture a Pro Bowl nod at the end of the year.
As for his touchdown drought, quarterback Kyler Murray says it's ending soon.
This past week, McBride made NFL history by registering the most catches (87) without a receiving touchdown for any player.
Next offseason McBride will be eligible for a massive contract extension, though Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon joked that the lack of touchdowns wouldn't hurt his wallet.
"That's not the reason he's going to get paid," Gannon said with a smirk.
“Obviously, he's a huge playmaker for us. A lot of the passing game goes through him. The run game, he's fantastic. I know he was all bent out of shape about the hold. I'll have to look at it, but every play he's out there, he's max effort and he's an impact player.
"He really is, and when the ball goes to him, he makes a bunch of plays. I'm really proud of him with his maturation of when things don't go exactly your way, he sticks with it, stays positive and impacts the game in a positive way. That's what he is doing.”
If Murray's words are true, look for McBride to end the season on a high note against the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers.