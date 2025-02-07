Cardinals' Kyler Murray Received Votes for NFL Award
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray received a handful of votes for NFL Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honors.
Joe Burrow ultimately ended up with the award in convincing fashion, though Murray finished 10th in the race with one second-place vote, two third-place votes, four fourth-place votes and two fifth-place votes:
2024 was Murray's first season fully healthy under head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing after suffering a torn ACL towards the end of the 2022 season.
Murray's play in the first half of 2024 was considered MVP-like before the Cardinals fell apart after their bye week. Murray turned the ball over eight times after the bye.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon says the team needs to surround Murray with better talent:
"He was in my office for a long time. He wants some plays back, so do I, we all do. You start looking around, you list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams, I told him and I believe this: what is the common denominator of those quarterbacks in the playoffs right now? You could list all these different things. I said, ‘I'll make it easy on you, it's good teams.’ It's what it is. Good quarterbacks are on good teams. We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”
