Cardinals QB Snubbed for Award?
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray finished Week 2's 41-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams going 17-21 passing with three touchdowns and a perfect passer rating - though he was not the league's NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Rather, it was New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara who took home those honors after 180 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns.
The debate begins - was Murray snubbed?
Murray posted the second perfect performance in Cardinals history, also joining Kurt Warner as the only players in franchise history to finish a game with a “perfect” passer rating of 158.3 (min. 20 attempts). He also rushed for 59 yards on five carries (11.8 avg.).
Murray also became just the second player in NFL history with at least 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and a 158.3 passer rating in a game, joining former Cincinnati Bengals QB Ken Anderson who did so back in 1974.
It was a performance good enough to see Murray's jersey and a game ball displayed at the Hall of Fame.
Not quite good enough to get him player of the week honors, though.
“He’s one of the premier players in the world. He was electric yesterday, but it takes people around him too to make those plays as well. I thought he was outstanding yesterday," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Murray.
"(He) played extremely well, had complete command and played fast. He played with his legs and with his arms. I thought the decision making was really good yesterday. There are plays that to our eye that you would say, ‘Oh, that’s kind of a routine play.’ But what’s going on from before the ball snapped to when the ball is snapped and how fast he’s getting that ball to that guy is pretty special.
"It just tells me that he’s in lockstep with (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) and ‘Iz’ (QB coach Israel Woolfork) with what we’re trying to get done and he’s never sped up. He’s always in control and he understands what’s going on. That’s the cool thing for me. The mental part of the game.”
Kamara himself had a fantastic day touting the rock, though it's hard to ask any more of Murray after a historical performance.
