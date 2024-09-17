Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s Jersey Headed to Hall of Fame
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray put on a historically good show in Week 2's battle against the Los Angeles Rams.
Murray completed 17 of 21 passing attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Murray finished the 41-10 win with a perfect 158.3 passer rating - the second in franchise history.
Now, part of the show is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Murray's jersey and a ball from Week 2 will be on display in Canton:
More from the Cardinals' official press release:
"Murray joined Kurt Warner as the only players in franchise history to finish a game with a “perfect” passer rating of 158.3 (min. 20 attempts). He also rushed for 59 yards on five carries (11.8 avg.).
"With his outing on Sunday, Murray also became just the second player in NFL history with at least 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and a 158.3 passer rating in a game, joining Cincinnati’s Ken Anderson, who accomplished the feat on 11/3/74 at Baltimore (297 passing yards, 62 rushing yards and 158.3 rating).
"The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH is commemorating Murray’s memorable performance by displaying the jersey he wore in the game as well as a football used in the Cards victory.
"It is the second time in Murray’s career that his game-used equipment has been displayed at the Hall of Fame. In 2022, Murray led the Cardinals to a 29-23, comeback win over the Raiders in Week 2 after trailing 20-0 at halftime. In the victory, he became the first player in NFL history to run for a touchdown, pass for a touchdown, have a two-point conversion run and two-point conversion pass in a game. A football used in the game was signed by Murray and then displayed in the Hall.
"In addition to the many artifacts from pro football’s history on display in Canton, the Hall also collects current items that reflect significant achievements of the present day."
