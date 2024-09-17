Former Cardinals GM: I Made Rams Hire Sean McVay
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim says he's the reason the Los Angeles Rams have current head coach Sean McVay.
After the Cardinals' 41-10 beatdown of the Rams on Sunday, Keim again joined the Arizona Football Daily podcast with Tim Ring and Mike Jurecki.
Kyle Odegard of Clickout Media listened to the pod and notated the following:
"Kevin Demoff knew he wanted to hire Sean McVay as Rams coach in 2017, but he still had to convince owner Stan Kroenke. McVay was an ascending assistant coach with Washington at the time, but was also just 30 years old, which gave Kroenke pause," wrote Odegard.
"How did Demoff, the team president, get it over the line? Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim said he deserves the assist."
Keim said the Rams thought McVay was too young.
“Kevin Demoff said to me: ‘Stan’s like, ‘This guy is 31 years old, or whatever it was; he’s too young,’” Keim said (h/t Odegard).
The Rams had informed ownership that the Cardinals were targeting McVay if then coach Bruce Arians retired in 2016 - which prompted the move.
“True,” Keim said. “He was my guy. I loved Sean McVay.”
McVay was just 30 years old at the time of Los Angeles hiring him, serving as Washington's offensive coordinator for three seasons before the Rams made him the youngest head coach in the modern era of the league.
Since then, McVay has won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles and has established himself as one of the top offensive minds in the league - serving dominance over the NFC West and especially the Cardinals since his tenure began.
Keim also added, “It came down to, do you do it a year too soon or a year too late? They were smart enough to know (to hire him) a year too soon. And by the way, I think he won 10 games his first year."
He also believes he deserves a penny or two for helping McVay get the nod.
“He loves me because I made him a lot of money,” Keim said. “Sean McVay has paid (agent) Bob LaMont, but his ass owes me some money.”
