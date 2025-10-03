Cardinals Leader Reacts to Highly Anticipated Return
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are ready to see a key veteran return to action along the offensive line.
Will Hernandez, officially deemed questionable on Arizona's Week 5 injury report ahead of the Tennessee Titans, is reportedly going to make his debut in 2025 after spending nearly a year rehabbing a torn ACL.
His return couldn't come at a better time, as Arizona's offensive line is struggling mightily to start the season. Hernandez may need to actually start at left guard for the Cardinals as typical placeholder Evan Brown is labeled as doubtful.
After Friday's practice, Hernandez met with a few local reporters and discussed his return, love for Arizona and some things he did this offseason:
Cardinals OL Will Hernandez Ready to Return
"To me, it's been a long time coming. I've waited literally a year for this. When I went out, I felt like I was at the highest of highs and definitely felt the lowest of lows," Hernandez said of his expected return.
"To me, it's means more than just coming in and playing a few snaps of football. It means everything to me. It's everything I worked for my entire life and everything I always took pride in. It means literally everything to me."
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered this before practice when asked about Hernandez:
"When we signed him back up there mid-August, it's been awesome, you know, and then he's been working on his game every day."
Hernandez was arguably the heart and soul of the Cardinals' offensive line before going down with injury - and also perhaps was the most consistent before exiting with his knee injury early in 2024.
The guard affectionately known as "Mijo" was a free agent for majority of the offseason before getting medically cleared to return to football activities in the summer, and soon after re-signed with the Cardinals.
"It means so much more - it would have been a lot different going into a different room - guys don't know you, they don't care. Coaches don't know you - don't care. It's definitely a lot more special but at the end of the day I'm not here to just bond with the guys, I'm here to help," said Hernandez.
"It's a big reason of why I came back. They say people always gravitate to where they're appreciated and wanted. That's exactly what happened with the organization here. They showed their appreciation for me and showed how much they valued me so I'm going to give them the same love and respect back.
"Talking about 'Mijo Things' the boys are always rocking it. They're not just my boys - they're my mijos."