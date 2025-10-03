Several Key Cardinals Could Miss Titans Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have unveiled their game statuses for Sunday's Week 5 battle against the Tennessee Titans.
The Cardinals, as expected, will be without former first-round pick Darius Robinson, who didn't practice all week with a chest injury. He was ruled out earlier this morning by head coach Jonathan Gannon, which you can read more about here.
Starting left guard Evan Brown is doubtful with a hamstring injury that saw him limited in practice on Wednesday/Thursday before he was completely absent on Friday. Arizona could possibly see the return of Will Hernandez in the starting lineup as a result.
Speaking of Hernandez, he is among one of five questionable Cardinals entering the weekend. Hernandez has practiced all regular season as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered last year.
Cornerbacks Denzel Burke (knee) and Will Johnson (groin) are also questionable after the practice week. Johnson missed the last two games with his groin injury and would be a pleasant boost to a depleted Cardinals secondary.
Arizona return man and backup wideout Greg Dortch is questionable with a collarbone injury while Bilal Nichols - who had his 21 day practice window open to return from PUP - hopes to return from a neck injury that's kept him out since last October.
All of Kelvin Beachum (rest), Calais Campbell (rest), Simi Fehoko (concussion), Jon Gaines (finger) and Zay Jones (concussion) were given the green light and are good to go after appearing on the injury report this week.
Cardinals Not Underestimating Titans
The Cardinals welcome an 0-4 Titans squad to State Farm Stadium as one of the league's highest-favored teams according to sportsbooks - though Gannon isn't anywhere close to writing Tennessee off.
"Talk to people around the league and even us, you're a couple plays away from your record being significantly different, better or worse," he told reporters.
"That's reality in the NFL. I talked to the team today, not to slight college football, but this is not a 0-4 college football team that has no chance of winning. Everybody in the NFL has a chance to win every game. They've got really good players, really good coaches and we have to play, like I've said, probably our best game to get a win.”
The Titans ruled out Blake Hance (shoulder), JC Latham (hip), Bryce Oliver (knee) and Mike Brown (knee).
Calvin Ridley (knee/elbow), James Lynch (shoulder), Tyjae Spears (ankle) and Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) are questionable for Tennessee.