Arizona Cardinals Legend Addresses Retirement Plans
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals legend Calais Campbell prepares to enter his 18th season in the NFL, an accomplishment very few are able to add to their resume.
Campbell's longevitiy has only been matched by his production every step of the way. Whether it be the start of his career in Arizona or other stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, Campbell's been a force everywhere.
The sun sets everywhere, eventually, even in paradise - and the end of Campbell's career unsurprisingly isn't far ahead.
Ahead of the team's joint practice against the Denver Broncos, Campbell addressed his future plans:
Calais Campbell Hints at Retirement
When asked if this was his last season in the league, Campbell said, "I would be very surprised if it's not. I try not to think about the future, I just stay present. But I'd be very surprised if it's not.”
That, of course, is an expected but bittersweet answer from a Cardinals franchise legend who will surely end up in the team's Ring of Honor upon first opportunity.
"I have no thoughts at all about playing football again after this year," Campbell also added in Denver (h/t The Arizona Republic). “I'm giving everything I got to this season. There ain't no tomorrow. I don't even know if tomorrow exists. All I got is right now.”
The Cardinals brought Campbell back to the desert on a one-year deal this offseason. The 38-year-old defensive lineman has done nothing but impress during his short stint back in his old stomping grounds.
"This is not just some farewell, homecoming tour. Calais is still playing at a high level," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters at training camp.
"He’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing, defensively. He’s going to bring length, disruptiveness, size, pass-rushing ability, run-stopping ability. We’re just happy that it worked out to be able to bring him in here.”
Campbell's in a deep Cardinals defensive line room that features names such as Darius Robinson, Dalvin Tomlinson and Dante Stills among others.
Arizona is still waiting to green light first-round pick Walter Nolen to return from a calf injury suffered before training camp, too - which you can read more about here.
Regardless of when Campbell ultimately does hang it up, he (and Cardinals fans alike) deserve to celebrate a lengthy and successful career that's left an impact at every stop.