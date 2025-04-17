All Cardinals

Cardinals Legend Set to Announce Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals will see a recently retired player announce their picks next week.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill with former Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson during his retirement news conference at the Cardinals' Tempe facility on April 14, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill with former Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson during his retirement news conference at the Cardinals' Tempe facility on April 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona Cardinals legendary cornerback Patrick Peterson will announce the organization's round two and three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The NFL, as done in year's past, will have previous top players help announce selections on Day 2 of the draft.

A full list below:

Peterson recently retired with the organization earlier this week, putting an end to a career that could see him end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"At the end of the day, I had a great 13-year career," Peterson said at his retirement press conference. "There's no regrets. And, my wife, we talked about this ever since I wasn't able to be picked up last year, I'm perfectly fine with my decision. I'm very, very happy where I'm at in life and my career.

"My cement is dry now, so now it's in God's hands if I did enough to be where I really want to be at the end of my career - and that's football heaven."

While Peterson will first become eligible for Canton in 2029, he won't have to wait as long to announce Arizona's draft picks next week in Green Bay. The Cardinals currently hold picks 47 and 78 on Day 2.

The key word is currently, as Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has been very active in trading up and down the draft board in his first two drafts, and next week isn't expected to be any different.

"We will see what happens, and I think it just comes down to weighing offers if we get offers and weighing that versus if we're going to be ready to pick a player every time our number's called," Ossenfort told reporters during his pre-draft press conference.

Possible positions to target for Arizona include defensive line, edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News