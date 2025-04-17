Cardinals Legend Set to Announce Draft Picks
Arizona Cardinals legendary cornerback Patrick Peterson will announce the organization's round two and three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The NFL, as done in year's past, will have previous top players help announce selections on Day 2 of the draft.
A full list below:
Peterson recently retired with the organization earlier this week, putting an end to a career that could see him end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"At the end of the day, I had a great 13-year career," Peterson said at his retirement press conference. "There's no regrets. And, my wife, we talked about this ever since I wasn't able to be picked up last year, I'm perfectly fine with my decision. I'm very, very happy where I'm at in life and my career.
"My cement is dry now, so now it's in God's hands if I did enough to be where I really want to be at the end of my career - and that's football heaven."
While Peterson will first become eligible for Canton in 2029, he won't have to wait as long to announce Arizona's draft picks next week in Green Bay. The Cardinals currently hold picks 47 and 78 on Day 2.
The key word is currently, as Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has been very active in trading up and down the draft board in his first two drafts, and next week isn't expected to be any different.
"We will see what happens, and I think it just comes down to weighing offers if we get offers and weighing that versus if we're going to be ready to pick a player every time our number's called," Ossenfort told reporters during his pre-draft press conference.
Possible positions to target for Arizona include defensive line, edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line.