Report: Cardinals Like These 2 First-Round Players
ARIZONA -- It's draft day in the desert, and the Arizona Cardinals could take their first-round pick in numerous different directions.
Offense? Defense? Trenches? Boundary? It all makes sense if you're making some sort of educated guess as to who Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will deem the top selection when they're on the clock at No. 16.
As such, a wide variety of players could be in the cards (no pun intended) for Arizona - one local insider has highlighted five potential picks the Cardinals could make tonight.
On a national scale, however, there's two names that have the attention of Arizona according to SI National's Albert Breer:
Jihaad Campbell, Mykel Williams 'Excellent' Fits for Cardinals
"What you need to know: Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell has come up as an excellent fit for what GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon have emphasized in their first two years—he’s tough, smart and versatile, capable of playing off the ball and on the edge," Breer wrote.
"The question with him is medical. He’s considered a bit beat-up in general, and has a shoulder injury that could land him on PUP to start the season, which could cause him to slip a bit. Williams, another Georgia player with strong football makeup who’d fit Arizona, could be considered, too, if the Cardinals do go with an edge rusher here."
Campbell might not be a popular pick in the desert thanks to Arizona's recent track record with inside linebackers in the draft, though the Cardinals do need a viable long-term option at the position, and Campbell projects as a strong presence in the interior - especially in a defense ran by Gannon.
Williams has perhaps the highest ceiling of any edge rusher in the draft thanks to his traits, a position that Arizona still needs to address even after adding Josh Sweat in free agency. Williams was highlighted in our own crop of edge rushers the Cardinals should target - which you can read more about here.
Numerous ways Arizona can go - and the countdown is officially on until we reach a conclusion.