Cardinals 'Locked In' Ahead of Massive Primetime Battle
ARIZONA -- You don't have to tell the Arizona Cardinals how big tomorrow night's game is.
Sure, the bright lights of primetime will shine at State Farm Stadium as millions of people tune into Thursday Night Football to begin Week 4.
And sure, the Seattle Seahawks come to town as the second NFC West opponent Arizona will have played in a five-day span. A loss would drop the Cardinals to 2-2 on the year and winless in the division.
More than any reason - perhaps - Arizona knows that a response is needed both on the field and on the scoreboard when the clock hits zero.
Cardinals Locked In for Seahawks Battle
"Very well," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon answered when asked how he's liked his team's response after their first loss of the season.
"They're locked in on a very good football team coming to play us at home on Thursday Night Football."
The Cardinals scraped by their first two wins of the season before their lack of offensive success and inability to close games out strong finally came back to haunt them in Week 3.
Now, a Seahawks team ranked No. 1 in DVOA standings arrive to Glendale - and especially after losing James Conner to a season-ending injury, a response is needed.
Quickly.
“(We’re) three games in, a lot of ball to be played. We understand the teams in our division are good teams. I know we're a good team. You have to win games," Gannon said earlier in the week on the possibility of falling behind in NFC West play.
"They understand the importance of playing at home versus a divisional opponent. You don't want to get knocked down too far, but there is a lot of ball to be played.”
A loss on Thursday by no means will end the season - but rather it'd only douse fuel on the fire of conversations surrounding the Cardinals in a year where postseason expectations were legitimate.
Gannon has yet to beat the Seahawks in any of the four games he's faced against them during his full two seasons in the desert. Only one of those games against Seattle came down to one possession.
The Seahawks enter tomorrow at road favorites according to Vegas.
Injury reports for both team should be dropping late Wednesday afternoon.