Kyler Murray Gets Honest on Cardinals' Struggles
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a massive problem with no clear solution.
Through three games, the Cardinals are 2-1 but have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball.
In a year where Arizona's expected to battle for a postseason spot, the Cardinals simply aren't clicking despite owning weapons such as Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Through three weeks of football, the Cardinals rank 25th in yards per game (276.3) and 19th in points per game (20.7) - which does include a defensive touchdown and safety from their counterparts on the other side of the ball.
Football is a team game, surely - though everyone in the desert knows the Cardinals' offense isn't holding their end of the bargain.
Kyler Murray Addresses Offensive Struggles
“I don't think one series means you're playing good offensive football. I think in totality we have to play better complementary football," Murray told reporters on Tuesday.
"We get a pick, and we go three-and-out. We get a safety, and we don't finish the game. Stuff like that, it's tough to swallow. Especially when you feel like you're on the winning side of what's taking place in that game.
"Usually, you're on the other side of that, or I've been on the other side of like, damn, we have to come back or something like that. But (the) defense held up, defense did what they needed to do and offensively we just didn't finish the game.
"We have to be more consistent. We have to make the plays when they're there. It's really simple. Simple as that. It's really not a complicated game. You have to make plays.”
The Cardinals' receivers room specifically has been under fire for their lack of production. Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake highlighted 16 NFL wideouts have more yards than the Cardinals' entire room combined.
"I talk to those dudes every day literally on and off the field. My thing is, I'm trying to build confidence each and every day and continue to give my guys opportunities when they're there," Murray continued.
"And I'm going to continue to do that. Obviously, (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) makes the calls and then we have to go out there and execute, but whenever the opportunity presents itself or the chances are there, I'm definitely going to give my guys opportunities.”
The sky isn't quite falling in Arizona - at least not yet - but there's a massive elephant in the room that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.