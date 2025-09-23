Kyler Murray Gets Honest on Cardinals' Struggles

16 NFL wide receivers have more receiving yards than the Cardinals WRs room combined (204) through three weeks.



- Puka Nacua

- JSN

- Ricky Pearsall

- Malik Nabers

- Ja'Marr Chase

- Quentin Johnston

- Amon-Ra St. Brown

- Zay Flowers

- Garrett Wilson

- Jakobi Meyers

- Rome Odunze…