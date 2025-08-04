Arizona Cardinals Lose OL to Injured Reserve
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed OL Valentin Senn on injured reserve, according to the league's transactions page.
Senn suffered a neck injury during training camp.
Arizona Cardinals Lose Rookie Tackle for Season
Senn's season is practically over unless he and the Cardinals can come to an injury settlement agreement.
Senn - as Drake pointed out in the above tweet - was part of the league's International Player Pathway Program. He didn't count as part of the Cardinals' 90-man roster and Arizona won't be able to replace him unless they sign another international player.
Senn, from Austria, was added this offseason as an undrafted free agent to play tackle in Arizona.
"He's a big man. He's high motor, high effort. He's tough. He's working on his technique and adapted to what's going on, just like all our rookies. But I like where he's trending," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Senn earlier in camp.
Senn is just one of a handful of Cardinals to have battled injuries this training camp.
Most notably, star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed the last three practices with knee soreness while fellow wideout Michael Wilson is in concussion protocol after a scary hit to the hit against Budda Baker's leg last week. JJ Russell also was in concussion protocol but has worked his way out of it.
Names such as BJ Ojulari, Bilal Nichols and Walter Nolen have yet to practice while Jaden Davis and Starling Thomas were also added to injured reserve for Arizona.
Earlier in the offseason, Senn was projected as the most likely UDFA in Arizona to make the roster. Now, that distinction could belong to Elijah Simmons.
The Cardinals return to practice on Tuesday after two days off and will conclude training camp on Thursday. Their first preseason game is Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.