Giants Sign Former Cardinals RB
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward is signing with the New York Giants, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
The move has yet to be made official by the team.
Ward - 27 - first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent the first three years of his career in the desert before being released in November of 2022.
After making a brief appearance with the New York Jets' practice squad, Ward signed with the Tennessee Titans and remained with the organization through the following two years.
Ward most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and initially inked a futures deal with them before being released back in June.
Now, Ward lands with a Giants team that is battling injuries at the running back position. Cam Skattebo is battling a hamstring injury while Rashawn Baker has a knee problem. Eric Gray is currently on PUP.
Ward mostly has carved out a role as a special teams player in the league, playing at least 40% of special teams snaps through his five playing years.
For his career, he's registered 91 total yards on 22 rushing attempts.
The Cardinals themselves are in good shape when it comes to their backfield, touting James Conner and Trey Benson for what should be a fun 1-2 punch this season. Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas are other options in Arizona.
The Cardinals and Giants don't face each other this season, so if Ward does stick around in New York in some capacity, he won't play Arizona in 2025.