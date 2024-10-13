Cardinals Lose Top Defender vs Packers
GREEN BAY -- Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White has exited action against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of Week 6 with a knee injury.
He is questionable to return, and this article will be updated if any further information becomes available.
White left action early with three tackles to his name and was spotted on the sideline doing band work, trying to make an attempt to go back in the game after spending some time in the blue medical tent.
White was signed to Arizona's roster last season and suffered a year-ending biceps injury after 11 weeks of action. He registered 90 tackles for the Cardinals in 2023 and thus far has 42 through five weeks of play - trailing only Budda Baker's 52 for the team lead.
White - the heart and soul of Arizona's front seven - was vocal after the team's upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week.
“Yeah, terrible performance last week. We put that on the back burner, used it as fuel, and came out here against the Super Bowl contender, multiple NFC championship team. We came out here and we battled. We got punched in the mouth at times, but we kept punching back and ultimately came out withthe win. Definitely proud of my guys and I feel like it could still be a lot better.”
White and the rest of Arizona's defense hoped to put on a similar performance this week in Green Bay, though the Packers have moved the ball fairly well on the Cardinals defense. At the time of publish, the Cardinals trail 17-0 in the second quarter.