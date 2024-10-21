Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves vs Chargers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made their final roster moves ahead of Week 7's Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Cardinals announced the elevation of linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive lineman Ben Stille to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.
Bailey will wear jersey #41 and Stille will wear #90 according to the press release.
The Cardinals listed Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), Kyzir White (knee), Garrett Williams (groin), Trey Benson (illness) and Christian Jones (ankle) as questionable.
Stille's elevation could mean Lopez is out for tonight.
Owen Pappoe (hip) and Darius Robinson (calf) were previously ruled out.
After a 2-4 start, the Cardinals know they've got to turn the ship around in a hurry to keep their postseason hopes alive.
“It's a long season. I've been on the end of starting off hot and finishing not where you want to, but I also understand the mindset and the mentality that we have to have going into each week and going forward and that's to focus on the next one," said Kyler Murray.
"Learn from the last one, focus on the next one, keep getting better and attack each day like it's my last so that's the mentality. I have full faith in the guys and in myself and in the coaching staff to get us on the right track and get this thing going in the right direction.”
Official inactives for tonight will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
