Dolphins Set For Massive Boost vs Cardinals
The Miami Dolphins are set to welcome back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in next week's contest against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in Week 2.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would practice this week, and barring any setbacks, should see the field next Sunday.
Tagovailoa was designated to return to practice this week, which gives the Dolphins a 21-day window to allow him to practice before elevating him to the active roster. Tagovailoa must pass through concussion protocol this week, but McDaniel said medical experts said it was safe for Tagovailoa to return to action.
Tagovailoa - the No. 5 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft - made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and led the NFL in passing yards last season with weapons such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal.
"Every time we all suit up, we're all taking a risk, whether it's a concussion, a broken bone," he told reporters today. "... There's risk in any and everything and I'm willing to play the odds. That's it."
Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have struggled to a 2-4 record entering their matchup against Arizona. The Cardinals themselves are 2-4 with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to change that.
