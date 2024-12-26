Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Honest on Rookie Struggles
ARIZONA -- You don't have to tell Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. about his struggles this season.
The No. 4 overall pick hasn't exactly played up to par after being labeled a generational prospect coming out of Ohio State, one that held promise to instantly transform Arizona's offense overnight.
With just two games left in the season - that's yet to happen, at least on a consistent basis.
Yet struggles are nothing new for rookies in the National Football League, and Harrison says he's leaned on father and Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison Sr. through the process.
"It's been up and down - he didn't probably have a great rookie year either I don't think, statistically looking at the numbers. It's part of it - part of the sport, part of being a rookie and going from college level to the pro level, always just keep your head up," Harrison Jr. told reporters.
Harrison is correct - and his father's rookie numbers are fairly similar. Playing in 16 games, Harrison Sr. notched 64 receptions on 118 targets for 836 yards and eight touchdowns.
Harrison Jr. through 15 games has amassed 51 receptions on 100 targets for 726 yards and seven touchdowns.
Even comparisons to Larry Fitzgerald's rookie campaign are identical as the Cardinals legend hauled in 58 receptions on 115 targets for 780 yards and eight touchdowns.
Case in point: Even the great ones struggle out of the gates.
However, the league has changed since the two legends buckled a chin strap and played, and with more and more receivers coming through the draft and immediately making an impact, pressure is certainly mounting for Harrison to deliver.
"I'm not going to lie and say it's been easy. Definitely a lot different from me. ... to have a more roller coaster ride of a year as a rookie - its been hard but I've been leaning on my teammates, my coaches are doing a good job of encouraging me each and every week - family as well," he said.
"Just having the approach of worry about the process, not the results, more than anything."
Just two games remain for Harrison to hopefully put a cherry on top of his rookie season. Then, a long offseason awaits
"I'm always trying to have a good game or finish strong, but it would definitely mean a lot. It's been a long season, a lot of ups and downs, so to finish strong would be good," said Harrison.