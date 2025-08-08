Arizona Cardinals' Most Pivotal Rookie Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals and their fans are eagerly awaiting the onset of the preseason. Football is here, and meaningful games are growing ever closer.
The preseason brings its own brand of hype to hungry football fans. For the first time since Jonathan Gannon took over as head coach, Cardinals fans will get to see their starters in action for at least a portion of August football.
Arizona added a massive influx of defensive talent in the offseason. Veteran signings, re-signings and rookies looking to make an impact in their first taste of NFL action.
Of that rookie class, one stands out as the most important.
NFL.com's Dan Parr put together a list of every NFL team's most pivotal rookie ahead of the 2025 season. For the Cardinals, his entry was anything but a surprise: rookie CB Will Johnson.
Here's what Parr had to say about Johnson's impact in year one.
"Johnson, once considered a top-10 prospect, fell to Arizona in the middle of Round 2 due to concerns about the long-term health of his knee. The Cardinals are trying to win now, though, and they've had an awful lot of trouble finding stability at outside cornerback in recent years.
"If Johnson can lock down one of those spots, that would be a huge lift to Jonathan Gannon’s defense, which has the upside to be one of the league’s better units," Parr wrote.
Johnson is immediately one of the best defensive backs on this Cardinals roster. He already looks like a starting-caliber player. If his career is shortened by the injury, Arizona is comfortable taking however many elite years Johnson has in him.
But neither party seems particularly worried about the medicals that helped Johnson slide to No. 47 (with a chip on his shoulder).
“It’s just starting to slow down a little bit," Johnson told reporters. "Once you start getting more reps and going against the guys full speed and start to see things, it allows you to slow things down and get a little more comfortable.”
Johnson, who excels in zone coverage, is entering a scheme that will allow him to play to his strengths. He'll have a proficient, newly-built DL to support him, and a handful of solid young defensive backs in the secondary with him.
The Cardinals have not had much success defensively of late, but 2025 may be the best iteration of that side of the football in quite some time.