Arizona Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Terry McLaurin
There's nothing like a good ole fashion contract holdout to stir the pot about whether a player should request a trade and/or if a team should call and see if that player is available for trade.
That's the most recent case we are stumbling upon with Washington Commanders Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin, as the Ohio State product enters the final season of his previous contract with the team.
McLaurin is sitting out of the team's mandatory minicamp as he aims for a new extension, and one that is rightfully deserved. The man of many nicknames including "Scary Terry" and "F1" is fresh off a career season with a career-best 13 touchdown receptions in his fifth-consecutive 1,000 receiving yard campaign.
His production, especially in touchdowns, saw a dramatic uptick after number two overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels take the reigns under center for Washington. The team made an unprecedented run to the NFC Championship Game and a return to that mark will be on the shoulders of Daniels.
It makes retaining the two-time Pro Bowl receiver a must, but that's not always the way things work out in the pros.
Washington Commanders Could Trade Terry McLaurin
Washington acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason to boost the offense's passing game, but would the Commanders be comfortable with him holding down the fort as the team's WR1 if the McLaurin drama continues playing out?
That's something that may play into McLaurin's favor, but it could be what ultimately pushes him out and onto a new team. Should that be the case, he will have no shortage of suitors with virtually every team in the league having a place for McLaurin on their roster.
A write-up from Fox Sports posed the "three best trade destinations" for McLaurin recently and highlighted the Arizona Cardinals as one of those three spots. Along with the Cardinals were the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.
In the article's reasoning for the Cardinals as a choice, they had this to say:
"McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, would become Arizona's No. 1 wide receiver from the jump. Working under the mindset that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, makes a jump from Year 1 to Year 2, the Cardinals could have a deadly one-two wideout punch with McLaurin and Harrison. And that's without mentioning star tight end Trey McBride — who was fourth in the NFL with 111 receptions last season — the engine of Arizona's passing game."
The thought of Harrison pairing with F1 is one that should ignite tons of excitement from Cardinals fans. It solves several issues the team has at receiver including depth, a veteran presence, and someone who can take the top off the defense.
McLauring would round-out this passing game along with McBride, and keep in mind they didn't mention Michael Wilson.
The article goes on to describe how dynamic the offense becomes with McLaurin in the folds to balance everything out:
"Kyler Murray is entering his second full season back from his 2022 torn ACL and is still one of the NFL's most mobile quarterbacks. Running back James Conner is a battering ram in the backfield. Combine Murray and Conner on the ground, with the trio of McLaurin, Harrison and McBride in the passing game and the Cardinals have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. This could be what lifts them to the top of the NFC West."
Why Terry McLaurin Makes Sense for Arizona Cardinals
Considering Arizona made next to zero changes to their offense over the last few months, it would be poetic that their lone significant move would be to add one of the game's best and most underrated receivers.
The Cardinals have spent most of the offseason bulking up a defense that, while it overachieved last season, needed upgrades across the board. It was a highly advised and welcomed addition, but it still left a lot unanswered on offense -- which was one of the biggest contributors to last season's late collapse that cost them a playoff spot.
The addition of McLaurin would wrap up all of those concerns and weaknesses offensively and allow the Cardinals to field a complete team on both sides of the ball.
It's a fun scenario to envision, but it's difficult to imagine coming to fruition, especially with Washington entering 2025 with serious hopes to contend for a championship. It means that the asking price for McLaurin would be anything but cheap, and it could force Arizona out of any conversations to add his services.
"Scary Terry" on this offense would give the Cardinals everything they're missing and put the remainder of the questions on quarterbacking and play calling. It's a perfect "shoot for the moon" dream scenario, but that's where it starts and ends.
If McLaurin does become available, Arizona should call and inquire. However, I am not sold that they should go all-in on trading for him.