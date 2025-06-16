Arizona Cardinals Can Emerge as NFL Contender
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are knocking on the door of the postseason as 2025 arrives, and belief around the desert is quite high that will happen.
Perhaps rightfully so, as Arizona has elevated their game to new heights since head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort took over after the 2022 season.
After reaching eight wins in 2024, is the postseason the next step for Gannon and the rest of his coaching staff?
Fox Sports has pretty high remarks for the Cardinals, placing them seventh out of every team who missed the postseason last year to make a push in 2025.
Fox Sports: Arizona Cardinals Can Make Postseason Push
David Helman with more:
"Most everything I said about the Seahawks applies to the Cardinals, only there's a lot more continuity in Arizona. I’m such a big fan of what general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon are building in the desert, I want to believe. Last year, it was the offense that got the offseason makeover; this year, it’s the defense.
"This isn’t the most star-studded roster in the NFC, but if these defensive upgrades pan out, the Cardinals should be a well-rounded team. The one problem with my plan is that the Cards play in the NFC West, which looks loaded again. They’ll likely need to be better than 3-3 in division play if they want to make some noise."
Ahead of Arizona on the list were the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.
Why Arizona Cardinals Can Compete
Most of the excitement for Arizona resides on the defensive side of the ball, where the Cardinals did some serious work in the offseason.
Ossenfort quickly went to work in free agency, making splash signings in Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.
The 2025 NFL Draft proved to be the same story, as six of seven picks were on defense - the offense's lone addition was in the sixth round along the offensive line.
The new talent to an already fairly good defensive unit should elevate DC Nick Rallis' unit from good to great in 2025.
Most questions surrounding the Cardinals and their ability to compete in 2025 rest within the offense's ability to make good on their continuity in OC Drew Petzing's third season running the show on top of quarterback Kyler Murray's consistency.
The Cardinals haven't won the NFC West since 2015 and haven't appeared in the postseason since 2021.
That could indeed change once the dust settles after the pending regular season.