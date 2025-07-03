Arizona Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Veteran CB
The annual Hall of Fame Game is just a few short weeks away, and football fans can't wait to get a taste of action for 2025. Most teams in the league have finalized their rosters, but there will no doubt be some veterans added within the next two months before the regular season begins to round out any potential needs.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder took a look at the five best remaining free agents on the defensive side of the ball and pitched potential landing spots for them. Among those players are three defensive backs and two pass rushers.
The Arizona Cardinals were linked to one of the former as a potential suitor.
The player? Asante Samuel Jr.
Arizona Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Asante Samuel Jr.
The son of an NFL legend, Samuel won’t turn 26 until October, although he is coming off a shoulder injury that limited him to just four games in 2024. ESPN also reports he had neck surgery in April, which may be the biggest factor in his current free-agent status.
Prior to that, Samuel appeared in 46 games (43 starts) and recorded six interceptions and 35 pass breakups. I’ve linked the former Los Angeles Charger to the Cardinals before, but I’ve cooled a bit on that idea since the 2025 NFL Draft after the Cardinals selected Michigan’s Will Johnson in the second round.
Holder still thinks Arizona makes sense as one of three teams that could sign the fifth-year corner, along with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. He had this to say about why the Cardinals would be a good fit:
“While second-round pick Will Johnson could end up being the Cardinals' top cornerback as a rookie, he also has significant injury concerns, which is why the Michigan product slid in the draft.
"The Cardinals are a young, up-and-coming team that could use some reinforcements in the secondary, which could make Samuel a fit with what they're building in the desert.”
Does Asante Samuel Jr. Make Sense for Arizona Cardinals?
I find his logic to be a double-edged sword. On one side, you have the argument that Johnson’s injury could lead the Cardinals to invest in more depth and sign Samuel. However, that conflicts quite a bit with the fact that Samuel is also dealing with major injury concerns. That feels more like putting a hat on a hat than it does securing quality depth.
The Cardinals are also already reeling from the season-ending injury to veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting. It feels like the last thing this team needs is more potential for disaster at the position.
But, as I’ve said many times before and will continue to say on the matter, I don’t find it fair to assume injuries will happen to players. There are rare exceptions when a player suffers setbacks every year, but this is a one-year deal we’re talking about for Samuel.
Granted, it’s a massive setback, but it’s not something that’s impossible to recover from.
As long as he recovers properly, Samuel will come cheap and give the Cardinals a high-upside player who can add to an already talented secondary. You can never have too many defensive backs, and Samuel makes you better.
The Cardinals already evaluated and accepted Johnson’s medical concerns and still invested in him. They could do the same with Samuel if they believe he’ll eventually be an asset. So, for the right price, count me in.