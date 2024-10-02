Cardinals Named Potential Landing Spot for Giants WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 through four weeks of football, and with the trade deadline just a month away, the team could look to bolster their roster in different ways.
While positions along the defensive front seven have mostly been targeted, Bleacher Report has another idea for the Cardinals to improve their squad in adding an outside receiver.
B/R listed New York Giants WR Darius Slayton as a trade candidate with the Cardinals as a potential suitor:
"While the New York Giants can't really afford to tear down Daniel Jones' supporting cast, Slayton's long-term outlook remains cloudy.
"The 27-year-old is likely less of a long-term building block than younger New York receivers Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.
"Slayton, who is entering the final year of his contract, is a proven contributor at the NFL level. He's been one of New York's more reliable pass-catchers since his 2019 rookie campaign, and he has topped 700 receiving yards in four of the past five seasons.
"The Arizona Cardinals might want to consider the Auburn product if they're interested in salvaging their 1-3 start to the season. They have found a No. 1 receiver in rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., but they lack reliable depth at the position—with all due respect to Greg Dortch."
The problem? The Cardinals have a fairly strong receiving corps, and if they're going to acquire serious capital, it better be on the defensive side of the ball.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has looked the part of being the No. 4 overall pick in limited opportunities. Other options such as Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson have proven to be effective, too.
Let's not forget the Cardinals also have Zay Jones waiting to arrive back from his suspension, which should bolster their depth at the position.
Simply put, the Cardinals should not trade for a receiver.
