Cardinals Named Trade Destination for Top Pass Rushers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' edge room was a group to monitor ahead of the 2024 season after the organization opted not to inject the position with any significant outside help.
After their Week 1 showing against the Buffalo Bills, the Cardinals' OLB group of Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck didn't win a single rep (Collins did reach Josh Allen once but the play was neglected for a penalty).
The Cardinals' edge group was rather uninspiring after 60 minutes of play, and Bleacher Report has Arizona tabbed as landing spots for their top two players available on their trade block big board.
Cardinals Named Suitors for Top Pass Rushers
Azeez Ojulari
Kristopher Knox: "The Cardinals should probably be interested in adding a pass-rusher, even though they did record two quarterback takedowns in their opener. Arizona had just 33 sacks last season and has already lost pass-rusher B.J. Ojulari to a torn ACL."
Haason Reddick
Kristopher Knox: "The Cardinals should be interested in bringing back Reddick, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Arizona. It's worth noting that head coach Jonathan Gannon was Reddick's defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles during his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.
"With $26.1 million in cap space available, the Cardinals could afford to give Reddick a new contract."
Will Cardinals Make a Move?
Frankly put, the Cardinals have plenty of capital - whether it be spending power or draft picks - to make a move if they feel inclined - the question is if general manager Monti Ossenfort wants to pull the trigger given the current state of his roster, or if he wants to wait a few more weeks before ultimately making a decision.
The NFL's trade deadline is on Nov. 5.