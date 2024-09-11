All Cardinals

Cardinals Named Trade Destination for Top Pass Rushers

The Arizona Cardinals could target either two of these potentially available edge players.

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) in action against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' edge room was a group to monitor ahead of the 2024 season after the organization opted not to inject the position with any significant outside help.

After their Week 1 showing against the Buffalo Bills, the Cardinals' OLB group of Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck didn't win a single rep (Collins did reach Josh Allen once but the play was neglected for a penalty).

The Cardinals' edge group was rather uninspiring after 60 minutes of play, and Bleacher Report has Arizona tabbed as landing spots for their top two players available on their trade block big board.

Cardinals Named Suitors for Top Pass Rushers

Azeez Ojulari

New York Giants EDGE Azeez Ojular
New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51), New York Giants defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (93) and the rest of Big Blue were all smiles as they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, Sunday, January 7, 2024. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kristopher Knox: "The Cardinals should probably be interested in adding a pass-rusher, even though they did record two quarterback takedowns in their opener. Arizona had just 33 sacks last season and has already lost pass-rusher B.J. Ojulari to a torn ACL."

Haason Reddick

Haason Reddic
Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after a defensive stop against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kristopher Knox: "The Cardinals should be interested in bringing back Reddick, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Arizona. It's worth noting that head coach Jonathan Gannon was Reddick's defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles during his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.

"With $26.1 million in cap space available, the Cardinals could afford to give Reddick a new contract."

Will Cardinals Make a Move?

Frankly put, the Cardinals have plenty of capital - whether it be spending power or draft picks - to make a move if they feel inclined - the question is if general manager Monti Ossenfort wants to pull the trigger given the current state of his roster, or if he wants to wait a few more weeks before ultimately making a decision.

The NFL's trade deadline is on Nov. 5.

