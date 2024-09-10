Cardinals Star Addresses Team During Film Review
ARIZONA -- It was a long plane ride back for the Arizona Cardinals following their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Literally.
“It's longer, but honestly I don't mind them because it gives me a chance to watch the tape, all three phases - normally twice with the coordinators before I watch it with the groups today," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about plane rides coming from the opposite side of the country.
"So you use the time wisely, but it was a long flight and we got rerouted (due to) turbulence, so it was a little longer than normal.”
The Cardinals nearly went to Orchard Park and upset the Bills on the road, and though the flight back home wasn't by any means celebratory, it was productive. Arizona immediately went to work on studying the film, with an obvious name getting up and taking charge.
"We got to see the tape, talk to each other and kind of brainstorm as a group of what we've got to do," said Roy Lopez when asked about the flight home.
"Instead of doing here in the building or doing it with too much around us, we got to sit there not using our phones and just talking as a group. ... I think that's the biggest thing when your leaders are leading the conversation.
"You got Budda Baker up there - you guys have seen the way he talks. He's passionate about everything. He believes in us - so when you have a belief from your leaders and guys like that, it makes you hungry."
It's no surprise to see Baker upfront leading the charge, as he's one of four team captains and has been the heart and soul of the Cardinals' defense for years.
“Yeah, they watched the tape and then talk about it and they have their iPads out watching, (asking,) ‘how about this play? Oh man, what about this play? We have to get this corrected’ just like the coaches do," said Gannon when asked about Baker talking to the team.
Previously this offseason, Baker said he was more excited for this season than any other.
"This is my first year being very excited for both sides - offense and defense. ... I'm definitely excited. I'm not going to make many predictions or anything like that. I just know that come Week 1, watch what the Arizona Cardinals can do," Baker told reporters during camp.
Baker and the Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.