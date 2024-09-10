Power Rankings Prove NFL is Confident in Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fell short of their upset bid against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, and though they suffered a loss, their evaluations in power rankings are fairly optimistic for the rest of the 2024 season:
ESPN: No. 26
Best newcomer performance: "[DeeJay] Dallas made NFL history with his 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Arizona's loss to the Bills. It was the NFL's first touchdown return in the new dynamic kickoff format. Dallas, who signed with Arizona this offseason as a free agent, had three returns for 123 yards and a touchdown."
CBS: No. 27
Pete Prisco: "They blew a big lead in losing to the Bills on the road, but they flashed a lot of good things. They will be a tough out every week."
NFL.com: No. 25
Eric Edholm: "The Cardinals still need all the defensive help they can find, including from the eventual return of first-round pick Darius Robinson on the defensive line. They allowed 14 plays of 11 yards or more in Sunday's loss, and the Bills had some other nice gains (including a touchdown) wiped out by penalty. Arizona's best defense was its offense sustaining drives and keeping Josh Allen off the field. That's what worries me most in Year 2 under Jonathan Gannon:
"The Cardinals face some pretty dynamic quarterbacks and potent teams, yet they don't yet appear prepared, personnel-wise, to handle those kinds of threats for 60 minutes. Kyler Murray and the offense had three strong possessions to open the game and did little fruitful thereafter. Marvin Harrison Jr. ran a game-high 33 routes but saw only three targets (none in the final 37 minutes) and had one catch for 4 yards. Harrison dropped what should have been at least a 15-yard catch, and he and Murray were not on the same page on a back-shoulder throw. Their chemistry must improve quickly."
NBC: No. 27
Mike Florio: "They’re going to be better than expected."
The Athletic: No. 23
Josh Kendall: "Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a bust? Just kidding, but remember we’re overreacting this week. The No. 4 pick in the draft dropped his first target and finished with one catch for 4 yards. On the plus side, Arizona still scored 28 points thanks to DeeJay Dallas getting the first kickoff return for a touchdown of the 'dynamic' kickoff era."
Bleacher Report: No. 25
B/R Staff: "For a time at least, it looked like the Cardinals might just pull off an upset in Week 1, with Arizona racing out to a 17-3 lead in the second quarter.
"But from that point, Allen went off—the Bills outscored the Cardinals 31-11 the rest of the game, with Allen accounting for all four touchdowns—two passing and two rushing.
"As if that squandered lead wasn't bad enough, the debut for Arizona's new No. 1 wide receiver was less than ideal. Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. had just one reception for four yards in the loss, and his biggest moment in the game came when a wide-open Harrison was ignored by Murray on what would have been a sure touchdown."
The Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 at State Farm Stadium.