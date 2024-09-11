Cardinals Receive Massive Blow Before Rams Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without starting right tackle Jonah Williams for "some time" according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
Williams exited the first half of Arizona's 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury and did not return.
"Sources on #Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams' knee injury: He's expected to miss some time. Team still sorting through the full scope of the injury and a timeline," Fowler put on social media.
"Williams signed a free agency deal with Arizona in March and got hurt in his debut."
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters earlier this week and said an update was expected to be given at some point midweek while the team prepares to host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.
Williams inked a two-year, $30 million contract as a free agent this offseason to anchor the right side of Arizona's line while the Cardinals moved Paris Johnson to the opposite side.
After not playing any in preseason (along with other Cardinals starters), Williams was a crucial part of helping Arizona score on their first three consecutive drives - the first time they've done so on opening day since 2006.
Once Williams went down due to injury, Kelvin Beachum was inserted into the lineup, and Arizona's offense struggled the rest of the way. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked four times on the day while Beachum consistently allowed pressure in the backfield from Bills pass rusher Von Miller.
If placed on injured reserve, Williams will have to miss at least four weeks. The Cardinals will then have a practice window of 21 days open for his return, where he can be pushed to the active roster at any time.
If he is not activated within that window, he must miss the remainder of the season.
While it's unclear what the timeline looks like, the Cardinals losing one of their starting offensive linemen is a massive blow.