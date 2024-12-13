Cardinals, Patriots Release Final Injury Reports
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will have Trey McBride on Sunday against the New England Patriots, as he was removed from the team's injury report after being limited all week.
OUT - Emari Demercado (back), Blake Gillikin (foot), Elijah Jones (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE - Naquan Jones (shoulder), Roy Lopez (ankle),
REMOVED, GOOD TO GO - Kelvin Beachum (rest) Trey McBride (knee), Darius Robinson (calf), Kyler Murray (illness)
Demercado nor Gillikin practiced throughout the week, and the Cardinals will have some interesting decisions to make in terms of what practice squad players they'll elevate.
The Cardinals signed Michael Palardy to their practice squad earlier in the week with anticipation of GIllikin missing time. Arizona may decide to elevate practice squad running back Michael Carter, too.
Both Jones and Lopez practiced in limited fashion throughout the week and are questionable entering Sunday. Jones was also questionable in Week 14 but played.
Beachum returned from his rest day and practiced fully on Thursday/Friday while Robinson was again limited on all three days, though he's good to go.
McBride did see his status upgraded to full on Friday, clearing the path for him to play. Murray was a surprise addition to the injury report due to illness and practiced fully, though he doesn't carry an injury status.
As for the Patriots:
OUT - Javon Baker (concussion), Jaylinn Hawkins (illness), Jaquelin Roy (foot)
QUESTIONABLE - Christian Barmore (NIR-Other), Kyle Dugger (ankle), Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Vederian Lowe (shoulder), Cole Strange (knee)
OFF REPORT, GOOD TO GO - Anfernee Jennings (knee), Jabrill Peppers (knee), , Sione Takitaki (knee) Caedan Wallace (ankle), Deatrich Wise (foot), Marcus Jones (illness)
Inactives will be revealed 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.