Cardinals Draft Star Could Be Day One Starter
The Arizona Cardinals undoubtedly brought in a solid amount of elite talent with their seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Perhaps none of their selections brought as much positional value as CB Will Johnson.
The Cardinals' defense needed reinforcements across the board. At first, it seemed strange for GM Monti Ossenfort to look for a first-round CB, but his commitment to bringing in talented free agent DL shifted that narrative somewhat, allowing for more flexibility with early-round picks.
But it came as a surprise that (despite the medical red flags) Johnson was available to the Cardinals with the 47th overall pick in the second round. Johnson is one of the most refined prospects of this year's draft class, and an undeniable top two player in the class at his position.
According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson headlines their list of rookies who have a legitimate shot at starting right away.
"Although he slid during the draft, Johnson should be a starter at cornerback for the Cardinals if he is back to full health," PFF noted.
It would make sense. Johnson played plenty of serious football against serious competition as a member of the National Champion Michigan Wolverines.
As we've already seen with this team, head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis do not shy away from giving opportunities to their young DBs.
Players like Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas V and Max Melton all received significant playing time as rookies, and Garrett Williams (who was taken in the third round of the 2023 Draft) stepped immediately into a significant role — and did so admirably.
Gannon is a true DB whisperer, and the development from some of these younger names has been tangible, to say the least. If Johnson is truly a refined draft prospect, he might immediately step into a starting role on the outside, and if he's healthy, could become one of Arizona's top DBs right away.