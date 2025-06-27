CBS: Arizona Cardinals Need This to Win NFC West
The Arizona Cardinals play in a very tough division. The NFC West has long been the NFL's gauntlet, and offers a tougher challenge than many other divisions.
The Cardinals, though they do appear to be headed in the right direction, haven't had as easy a path to a playoff return as a result. When the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers are consistently competitive teams, it makes for a difficult wild card race.
But could Arizona actually win their division for the first time since 2015?
CBS Sports Gives Reason Arizona Cardinals Could Win NFC West
CBS Sports' Jared Dubin put together a list of reasons each NFC West could take home the division crown. His entry on the Cardinals was twofold:
"Kyler Murray has his best season and the defensive additions hit in a major way," Dubin wrote.
"Murray has been chugging along for several years now as an above-average quarterback but has never quite broken through and had that top-five/top-10 type of season. With Marvin Harrison Jr. in Year 2, Trey McBride looking like one of the league's best tight ends and ancillary weapons like Michael Wilson and the running backs, maybe Arizona can take that significant step forward many expected last year, but a year late.
"The Cards tied for 10th in EPA per play last year, via Tru Media, largely on the strength of a highly efficient run game. If the passing attack can push into the top-10 as well, then maybe there's a new ceiling to be hit here.
"Arizona took some major swings on the defensive side of the ball, drafting Walter Nolen and Will Johnson in the first two rounds, Jordan Burch, Cody Simon and Denzel Burke in the next few, and signing Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency.
"We know head coach Jonathan Gannon can coax a top-flight defense out of really talented players, but the Cardinals haven't really had the talent for that since he arrived in Arizona. That's why they spent basically all of their resources this offseason upgrading on that side of the ball.
"If everything works out as planned, maybe the Cards are this year's surprise top-10 defense," Dubin continued.
Just about everything hinges on the results of the Cardinals' offseason worth of additions, as well as leaps in production by some younger players, and a higher level of consistency from Murray.
But on paper, Arizona has done everything needed to make a return to competitiveness. While the West is not necessarily as strong as it has been in recent seasons, there's still a lot that will have to go right for Arizona to take advantage and return to the top.
But one thing is certain ahead of the season: they'll have the tools, it will simply come down to execution and consistency.