Arizona Cardinals Predicted to Win NFC West
Although most outlets seem to be convinced the NFC West will go to one of the usual suspects, the Arizona Cardinals may actually be sneaky contenders this season.
While it's been an extremely trendy take to expect the 49ers to surge back and reclaim the division, and the ever-present threat of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay is strong, one analyst thinks the Cardinals might be a good value bet to take the West.
Arizona Cardinals Could Win NFC West
According to FOX Sports' Will Hill, the Cardinals' +475 odds to win the NFC West is a good value bet. Hill said he isn't bought into tje 49ers, Seahawks or Rams in the coming season.
"At +475 odds to win the division, with a win total of 8.5, I am not a buyer of the new-look Seahawks. The team I like is the Arizona Cardinals at +475 (a $10 bet returns $57.50)," Hill wrote.
"The Cardinals will bring back two-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, and an offense that was seventh offensively last year in yards per play.
"They went all defense in the draft, adding Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, Jordan Burch and a couple of key pieces from the Ohio State defense (Cody Simon and Denzel Burke) that just won the National Championship.
"That wasn’t the only champion they added, as Josh Sweat, a key cog in last year’s Eagles defense, now calls the desert home.
"With a soft early schedule, the Cardinals can get off to a hot start against the likes of the Saints, Panthers, Titans, Colts and Seahawks early on.
"At +475, in what is a wide-open division, look for a Cardinals team that was 6-4 at one point last year, and went 3-5 in one-score games, to improve enough to surprise in the NFC West," Hill continued.
Finally, someone who actually paid attention to the West this offseason.
The Cardinals may not be a lock to win the division or even make the postseason in 2025. But on paper, it makes sense to expect a drop-off from both San Francisco and Seattle.
You can't predict football, and one shouldn't necessarily count out Shanahan, McVay or the perennial 10-win Seahawks, but the Cardinals could easily take advantage of a weakened division if they can execute their year-three leap under Jonathan Gannon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.