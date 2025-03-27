Cardinals Projected 2025 Win Total Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a projected win total of 8.5 for next season, according to ESPN Bet.
The Cardinals finished with an 8-9 record to cap the 2024 season. After beginning the year 1-3, Arizona eventually found themselves leading the NFC West at 6-4 before dropping their final five-of-seven matchups to fall out of postseason contention.
"Obviously disappointed on how the season ended. We were excited about where we were sitting there after Week 10... tied for first place. Even as it went through playing those meaningful games up until Christmas. I think you get through the initial rush of the season and there is some disappointment," said Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort at the NFL Combine.
"We were right there and then you kind of take a step back, and you look at it, and what'd we go? 2-5 there down the stretch and three or four of those five losses were by one score. A couple of them went down to the last play of the game. That's what this league is. This league is always going to be close.
"These games are always going to be competitive and it's finding a way to get over the hump and win those games. It's taking the lessons that we learned where we have a young group of players that started to play in games that meant something late in the season, but also understanding that we did take a step last year.
"A lot of players played, a lot of players got good experience, and now a lot of those players are going into their call it their second and third season so they're going to continue to make a jump, continue to grow, and we're going to add players to that mix. There is a mix of disappointment about not finishing where we wanted to, but also excitement about where we're heading."
Arizona entered the offseason with $70 million in cap space and six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After free agency frenzy has settled down, Arizona has reeled in big fish such as Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson to bolster the defense.
The Cardinals own the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with hope around the desert of taking another step under the third year of Jonathan Gannon's tenure as head coach.
Arizona has finished with nine or more wins just once in the last nine years.