Cardinals Pushed to Make This Blockbuster Trade
The Arizona Cardinals have a sudden hole in their offense.
Both James Conner and Trey Benson are now sidelined for the Cardinals moving into foreseeable future. Conner was lost for the season with a foot injury while a knee injury is keeping Benson sidelined on injured reserve - though he could potentially return in 2025.
Still, a struggling Cardinals rushing attack is now hurting even more - and there's been plenty of fans calling for GM Monti Ossenfort to make a move.
Bleacher Report has just the name:
Cardinals Urged to Make Alvin Kamara Trade
With a price tag of a conditional fourth-round pick, the Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs were named as top suitors for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
"Teams in need of running back help should call the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara. While they have been more competitive than most expected, they are still 0-4 and have several long-term holes to fill," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Moving Kamara, who is still playing at a high level at 30, would likely bring a quality return. He is under contract for two more seasons and has recorded 13 receptions, 305 scrimmage yards and a touchdown this season."
Would Kamara make sense in the desert?
Why Alvin Kamara Would/Wouldn't Make Sense in Arizona
Why Kamara Would Make Sense: The Cardinals simply need something going on the offensive side of the ball - who better to jumpstart things than one of the most elusive runners in the league? Sometimes all an offense needs is a breath of fresh air, and Kamara's dynamic playmaking in both the run and pass could be utilized often.
Why Kamara Would Not Make Sense: Arizona's offensive woes run far deeper than running back health, as the Cardinals' offensive line simply has not played up to par this season. Would Kamara truly change that? His age, trade price and contract is enough for hesitation, especially for a devalued position.
Verdict: The Cardinals would be better off using those resources acquiring help along the offensive line.
Cardinals Confident in Current RB Corps
It's unknown exactly who will emerge out of Arizona's current crop of running backs, as all of Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight could be of service.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says it'll be a team effort:
“I don't know. We'll see how kind of the week goes, but we obviously know we have to pick up that role. (I) feel good about ‘Bam’ (RB Zonovan Knight) and Emari and (RB) Mike Carter. I'm sure all three of them will play," said Gannon.
If Gannon and crew were indeed interested in adding a running back - they have until Tuesday, Nov. 4 to make a trade.