Cardinals QB Becomes Part of NFL History
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray helped make NFL history this past weekend.
Murray was one of 15 black quarterbacks to start for an NFL team on Sunday, marking the most in league history.
Murray and the rest of the Cardinals fell short by a 34-28 scoreline to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
Murray completed 21-31 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. His 57 rushing yards led the Cardinals.
Arizona jumped out to a halftime lead after scoring on their first three possessions - the first time they've done so to open a season since 2006.
"That's the biggest thing, really, staying on schedule," Murray told reporters after the game. "When you're on the road, coming out first game, haven't really played football in a long time, live atmosphere like that, coming out against a great team, you don't wanna be going backwards.
"Negative plays and stuff like that kill drives, kill momentum. We played clean. We continued to march forward. So, I think that was the difference in the first half."
Murray - the 2019 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick - now enters his sixth season in the league with Rookie of the Year and multiple Pro Bowl honors on his resume.
Murray also carries Asian heritage in his family, as his father is black while his mother is half Korean.
“I’m proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet. It’s a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL," Murray last year.
Overall, Murray didn't have a rough opening week to the season despite the loss. His 83.4 QBR ranks in the top five entering Monday Night Football while
Murray and the Cardinals hope to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.