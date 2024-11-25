Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Exits Seahawks Game With Injury
*UPDATE: Murray returned for Arizona on their ensuing offensive drive*
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited the fourth quarter of Week 12's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent injury.
Murray - after the team's last drive to make the score 13-6 - was spotted on the sideline being attended to by team medical staff.
It's unclear exactly what the injury was, though it could be either his ribs/midsection after a second down play saw his body twist and contort a bit awkardly.
It's a massive game for the 6-4 Cardinals, who could potentially take a two-game lead in the division with a win in Seattle - though the Seahawks have made it tough all afternoon.
Murray's seen some tough sledding today, throwing his fourth interception of the season to Seahawks CB Coby Bryant - who returned it 69 yards to give Seattle a 13-3 lead in the third quarter.
Murray was 19/30 for 224 yards and was seen in the blue medical tent when the Cardinals' defense took the field. He eventually emerged out of it and was spotted on the sidelines without his helmet on.
This article will be updated on Arizona's next possession.
