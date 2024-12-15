All Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Suffers Injury vs Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals temporarily lost Kyler Murray due to a injury.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray briefly exited action in the third quarter against the New England Patriots after being hit after a passing attempt.

Murray was hit late - which drew a personal foul against New England - and promptly went to the blue medical tent.

He exited the tent and remained on the sideline. On Arizona's ensuing drive, he went back into the game.

Clayton Tune filled in for Murray while he was out, completing both of his passing attempts for eight yards.

The Cardinals currently lead 16-3 at the time of publish.

Earlier this week, Arizona's three-game losing streak was brought up in Murray's press conference, where he responded with the following:

“It's tough. The tough part is just understanding the opportunity that we had. It kind of felt like we didn't give them our best at all in either opportunity that we had to play against them. Not only that, (but) the implications that were part of the game," he said.

"We weren't thinking about that, but we understood what was at stake. To let it go and not play our best, that was the tough part. It stings (and) hurts, but we have to get over it and put all the energy into New England coming in here on Sunday. Last year we were kind of in a similar situation as them, then went on the road to Pittsburgh, Philly and (won).

"They're going to come in here and play hard. We understand that and we have to be ready to go.”

Murray also spoke on the importance of Jonathan Gannon to the team's leadership during the skid.

“Very important. Obviously, he's our coach. He is the temperament of the team. Every morning, he comes with juice. Every morning, he comes with the right message. He can feel the energy of the team when we feel that we may let one go or (are) disappointed in ourselves, but at the end of the day, we have another opportunity to go out there and be great. Another opportunity to go out there and win. If we want to do what we want to do, which we still have a chance to, we have to worry about this week and win this game.”

