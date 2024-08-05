Cardinals Release First Depth Chart of 2024
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have released their first depth chart of the 2024 preseason.
Let's take a look:
Arizona Cardinals Preseason Week 1 Depth Chart
There's no room for surprise at quarterback with Kyler Murray starting, though Desmond Ridder appears to have the upper-hand when it comes to the QB2 battle against Clayton Tune.
At running back, Emari Demercado has gotten a lot of run with the first team - though it's Trey Benson directly behind James Conner for the RB2 spot. DeeJay Dallas is ahead of Michael Carter in a crowded room.
Really no surprises with the starting trio of Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Greg Dortch with Zay Jones behind them.
That also goes for the offensive line, where Evan Brown is the front-runner at left guard despite some potential push from Jon Gaines, who has been limited at practice.
On the defensive side of the ball, Darius Robinson isn't listed as a starter but should see plenty of run on a line that also features Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols. Also interesting they have L.J. Collier at nose tackle and not defensive end.
Though many sites had Mack Wilson as a back-up as an inside linebacker, he is indeed the starter next to Kyzir White. Outside, it's the expected duo of Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck.
Finally, the starting corner trio heading into this Saturday is Garrett Williams, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas. The battle is far, far from over and I'd expect Max Melton to make a play for Thomas' spot.
Greg Dortch also appears to be the team's primary kick returner.
This depth chart will likely change as the preseason progresses - though as of now - we have a better idea of what the Cardinals' pecking order look like.