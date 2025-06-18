BREAKING: Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Date Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' training camp date has officially been announced by the NFL.
The team will begin camp at State Farm Stadium for both veterans and rookies on July 22. The league also finalized a joint practice session between the Cardinals and Denver Broncos on Aug. 14 ahead of their preseason clash.
The Cardinals previously hinted at the date when head coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters during mandatory mini-camp:
"I'm excited," Gannon said when asked about training camp.
"It'll be good. It was one of the things we kind of tweaked going into [mandatory] camp and the players know this - it [training camp] will have a little more friction during camp - in a safe way. I want to get on the pads a little bit and play football."
Arizona Cardinals Carry Heavy Expectations Ahead of Training Camp
The Cardinals finished 2024 with an 8-9 record and missed the postseason, though there was still plenty of good to take from the second year of the Gannon era.
Arizona entered their bye week with a division lead before ultimately falling out of the top spot. The Cardinals were still in the postseason race deep in the regular season, which was a step in the right direction for a team that hasn't been in a playoff game since 2021.
There was a clear motive to build the defensive side of the ball this offseason, which began in free agency after Arizona inked big names such as OLB Josh Sweat, DL Calais Campbell and DL Dalvin Tomlinson.
That continued into the 2025 NFL Draft, where six of seven selections went to defense - including top picks such as DL Walter Nolen, CB Will Johnson and EDGE Jordan Burch.
Now, with a revamped defense that could emerge into the great category in 2025, all eyes are on the Cardinals to make good on their potential.
Of course, much of that responsibility hinges on the arm of quarterback Kyler Murray, who is entering his seventh and perhaps most important year of his career. Pressure on him and third-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing couldn't be higher as training camp approaches.
Murray - when meeting with reporters at mandatory mini-camp - wouldn't allow himself to get ahead of schedule.
"Taking it one day at a time, taking it one day at a time," Murray said. "Do I believe we have what it takes? For sure, for sure, but I'm not looking at the season like that. I'm just taking it one day at a time."