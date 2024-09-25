Cardinals Rivals Could Trade for Bryce Young
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could see a former No. 1 pick enter the NFC West.
According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams could make a push for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young, who was recently benched in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.
"Two days after benching Young just 18 games into his career for Andy Dalton , Panthers coach Dave Canales said the team isn't trading Young . But wacky things happen in Carolina and plans change quickly. If the Panthers decide they can't fix Young, who knows at that point? Surely there are teams out there willing to take on a potential reclamation player who was the first overall pick in the draft 17 months ago," wrote Graziano.
"Young is making only $915,000 in salary this year, but an acquiring team would take on a fully guaranteed $10.13 million in salary over the next two seasons, which could be an impediment. That's also true for the $12.3 million in dead money the Panthers would incur with a deal -- and that assumes they wouldn't have to pay any of the salary to move him. But again, it's a tough situation to predict.
"Potential landing spot: Miami Dolphins. It's difficult to predict Tua Tagovailoa 's future in the wake of his third diagnosed concussion . But there is uncertainty in the short term and long term. Coach Mike McDaniel could potentially view Young as a player who could thrive in his quick-release offense. Don't sleep on the Jets, Rams and Seahawks if Young were available."
Young - a Heisman award winner and taken as the first overall pick by Carolina in 2023 - saw his first-year head coach in Frank Reich fired before completing their first season together, and with a new head coach in Canales on the scene, it's reasonable to understand if Young is moved elsewhere despite only starting a handful of games.
Young's case to return to the starting lineup wasn't helped when Dalton led Carolina to a 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.
As for his fit in the NFC West, both the Rams and Seahawks could be looking at changes to their quarterback room within the near future.
Out in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is near the end of his career and could call it quits sooner as opposed to later. For Geno Smith in Seattle, he's only under contract through the 2025 season.
Both opportunities would give Young time to sit and learn as a backup while receiving a fresh start with a new organization.
The draft compensation the Panthers would ultimately accept shouldn't be too costly, either.
While Carolina's publicly adamant they won't trade Young, the possibility of him landing elsewhere - specifically the NFC West - shouldn't be discounted.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Cardinals Top Free Agent Done for Year
- Cardinals Legend Hypes Up Larry Fitzgerald
- Cardinals Star TE in Concussion Protocol